Home Nation

Trinamool MP Mahua Moitra dismisses plagiarism charges on her maiden Lok Sabha speech

Tweets have been doing the rounds quoting a Washington Monthly article alleging that the TMC parliamentarian had lifted parts of her speech in the Lok Sabha from an article.

Published: 03rd July 2019 07:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 07:59 PM   |  A+A-

Krishnanagar TMC MP Mahua Moitra (Photo | Mahua Moitra Facebook)

Krishnanagar TMC MP Mahua Moitra (Photo | Mahua Moitra Facebook)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Trinamool Congress lawmaker Mahua Moitra, whose maiden speech in the Parliament on "seven signs of fascism" went viral last week, has expressed dismay over the plagiarism charges levelled against her and blamed the BJP's "troll army" for the accusation.

"Plagiarism is when one does not disclose one's source. My source as mentioned categorically in my speech was the poster from the Holocaust Museum created by the political scientist Dr. Laurence W. Brit pointing out the 14 signs of early fascism," Moitra said in a statement.

"I found 7 signs relevant to India and spoke at length about each of them."

Tweets have been doing the rounds quoting a Washington Monthly article alleging that the TMC parliamentarian had lifted parts of her speech in the Lok Sabha from an article published on "12 early warning signs of fascism", which referred to the US and President Donald Trump.

The first-time MP from West Bengal's Krishnanagar said the article quoted from the same poster that she had referred to in her speech.

"My speech came from the heart and every Indian who has shared it did so from their heart. The hits were organic, not BOT controlled. I repeat. 'Bandhney mujhey tu aaya hai. Zanjeer badi kya laya hai' (you have come to chain me, are your shackles enough)?" Moitra said.

The 42-year-old, who is a former investment banker, trended on social media after her speech on June 25 during a debate on the president's address.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mahua Moitra Trinamool Congress
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp