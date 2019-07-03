Home Nation

Unlike Congress, organisational structure already in place in our party: BJP on Rahul's resignation

Published: 03rd July 2019

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Unlike the Congress, the organisational structure is already in place in the BJP, Union minister Prakash Javadekar said Wednesday soon after Rahul Gandhi formally resigned as Congress president.

"In BJP, the (organisational) election and membership timetable is ready. Work has also started. We also have a working president. If nothing is happening in the other party, what can I do," Prakash Javadekar said after a briefing of the Cabinet when asked about Gandhi's resignation.

Gandhi on Wednesday shared an open letter on Twitter, saying it had been an honour to serve the Congress whose values and ideals have served as the "lifeblood of this beautiful nation".

He also took total responsibility for the party's poor performance in the Lok Sabha elections.

When asked to comment on the resignation, another Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar quipped, "We can thank the other party."

Minority Affairs Minister Mukhtar Abbas Naqvi termed it is a "brand new drama of the grand old party and we have nothing to do with it".

