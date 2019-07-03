Home Nation

Wall collapses: Encroachments to blame for 45 deaths in Mumbai rains

Malad and Chandivali are areas where hill slopes have encroached and most of the encroachments have been regularised for a long time.

Published: 03rd July 2019 09:46 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

Debris seen after a portion of a compound wall collapsed on shanties adjacent to it due to heavy rainfall at Malad, East Mumbai (Photo | PTI)

By Abhijit Mulye
Express News Service

MUMBAI: Rampant encroachments and blatant violations of construction norms are being held responsible for the deaths of at least 45 people in incidents of wall collapse in Mumbai, Kalyan and Pune on Tuesday. In the suburb of Malad (East), the compound wall of BMC’s reservoir at Pimpri Pada collapsed on a few shanties late on Monday night, trapping several people. The incident was reported at around 1 am on Tuesday.

While the death toll had reached 45 by Tuesday night, 72 others have been admitted to several hospitals, where the condition of at least four is said to be critical.

A man walks at the spot after heavy rainfall caused a wall to collapse onto shanties, in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)

A woman, who was trapped along with a child, under the debris was rescued and sent to a hospital, officials said.“Pained to know about the loss of lives in Malad wall collapse incidence. My thoughts are with families who lost loved ones & prayers for speedy recovery of injured. Rs 5 lakh will be given to the kin of deceased,” Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.'

Malad and Chandivali are areas where hill slopes have encroached and most of the encroachments have been regularised for a long time. At Chandivali the encroachments are coupled with blatant violation of construction norms, the local residents have said. 

READ HERE | Deaths, paralysis, chaos: Mumbai left reeling by record rain

In a separate incident, at least three people were killed and one injured in a wall collapse incident early on Tuesday in Kalyan, about 40 km from Mumbai. The wall of National Urdu School, opposite Durgadi Fort in Kalyan (West), fell on the nearby hutments killing two women and a three-year-old boy. A 16-year-old girl was also injured in the accident.

Six more people were killed in Maharashtra’s Pune after a wall of Sinhgad institute at Ambegaon area collapsed on shanties housing workers. According to district collector Naval Kishore Ram, the wall gave in after a tree fell on it. Among the dead were construction labourers from Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai rains Mumbai Maharashtra Rains Mumbai wall collapse Pune wall collapse wall collapse
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Why is MS Dhoni struggling at World Cup 2019?
Gallery
A car moves through a waterlogged street following heavy rains in following heavy rains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Chaos reigns in Mumbai as rain brings Maximum City to a halt
Kollywood is a very buzzing film industry with every passing week seeing the release of atleast 3 movies. Despite the huge number of releases, very few actually managed to succeed at the box office turning out to be a success for the team involved. Here i
Ajith's 'Viswasam' to Vijay Kumar's 'Uriyadi 2': Here are the top 12 Tamil films of 2019 till June  
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp