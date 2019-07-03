Want to watch Chandrayaan 2 launch live? Hurry! Only 5,000 seats available

By Online Desk

As the countdown to the upcoming Chandrayan 2 moon mission comes closer, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is giving an opportunity to members of the public to witness the spectacle live from the launch centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO announced the decision on Wednesday ahead of India's historic second mission to the moon later this month.

How To Register:

On July 4 at 12:00 am, people can start registering online to view the launch live.

You can visit the website of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at www.shar.gov.in

A link or microsite is expected to go live on the website at the time mentioned above.

The launch viewing gallery is capable of accommodating 5,000 visitors. Admission will be on a first come, first served basis.

The gallery for the public will be at least five kilometres away from the launch site.

ISRO's Objective:

The move is part of ISRO's awareness programme through which it will educate viewers about the launch using large screens at the venue. ISRO also plans to host explainers about pre and post-launch activities and telecast them for viewers.

D-Day:

The Chandrayaan 2 take-off has been scheduled on 15 July 2019 from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2.51 am IST. The lander is expected to make a touchdown on the surface of the moon on 6 September 2019 if all goes according to plan.