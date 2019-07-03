Home Nation

Want to watch Chandrayaan 2 launch live? Hurry! Only 5,000 seats available

Online registration begins at midnight on July 4. Admission will be on a first come, first served basis.

Published: 03rd July 2019 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd July 2019 07:27 PM   |  A+A-

Chandrayaan-2, ISRO

Image used for representational purpose.

By Online Desk

As the countdown to the upcoming Chandrayan 2 moon mission comes closer, the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is giving an opportunity to members of the public to witness the spectacle live from the launch centre at Sriharikota in Andhra Pradesh.

ISRO announced the decision on Wednesday ahead of India's historic second mission to the moon later this month. 

How To Register:

  • On July 4 at 12:00 am, people can start registering online to view the launch live. 
  • You can visit the website of the Satish Dhawan Space Centre at www.shar.gov.in
  • A link or microsite is expected to go live on the website at the time mentioned above. 
  • The launch viewing gallery is capable of accommodating 5,000 visitors. Admission will be on a first come, first served basis. 
  • The gallery for the public will be at least five kilometres away from the launch site. 

ISRO's Objective:

The move is part of ISRO's awareness programme through which it will educate viewers about the launch using large screens at the venue. ISRO also plans to host explainers about pre and post-launch activities and telecast them for viewers.  

D-Day: 

The Chandrayaan 2 take-off has been scheduled on 15 July 2019 from ISRO’s Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota at 2.51 am IST. The lander is expected to make a touchdown on the surface of the moon on 6 September 2019 if all goes according to plan.   

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Chandrayan Indian moon mission ISRO Chandrayaan launch live
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp