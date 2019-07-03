Home Nation

WATCH | This cow in Goa can give tough competition to Messi, Ronaldo!

The cow can be seen showing off its skills and kicking the ball with its nose, legs all around the field, failing several attempts of the boys to snatch the ball.

Published: 03rd July 2019 02:38 PM

A group of boys are playing football in Mardol, Goa when a cow interrupts the game. (Photo | Screengrab)

By ANI

NEW DELHI: It is a well-known fact that football is a craze in many parts of the world. However, the video of a cow enjoying the sport in Goa has grabbed the attention of netizens.

A video has been widely circulated in the past few days, wherein a group of boys are playing football in Mardol, Goa when a cow interrupts the game. The boys can be seen trying their level best to somehow get the ball away from the cow, but the cow manages to keep hold of the ball for a full minute and a half, which may make international footballers reconsider their defence.

The cow can be seen showing off its skills and kicking the ball with its nose, legs all around the field, failing several attempts of the boys to snatch the ball. But later, one of the boys finally manages to distract the cow and another takes the ball away.

The video of the cow has left twitterverse in splits, with some even calling it a reincarnation of a football legend in the likes of Lionel Messi or Cristiano Ronaldo!

Cricket commentator Harsha Bhogle tweeted, "This is the funniest thing you will see today!"

A Twitter user shared, "Even Messi or Fulani Headsmen cannot take this football from this cow. He is the real G.O.A.T."

Another user wrote, "This cow might be a football player!."

"Cow in goa playing football. Chalo hambhi khele," wrote the third user while trying to drive inspiration from the cow.

"Indeed this is a funny video, but it has a hidden message, this cow is MSD and the football is India. Look how this cow is protecting the football and is passionate about it. Hail India. Hail Dhoni," another tweet read.

