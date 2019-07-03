Yogi cracks whip on 600 corrupt officials, VRS for 200, strict punitive action against 400

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: Following zero-tolerance towards corruption, Yogi Adityanath government has cracked whip on 600 government officials of which 200 have been forced to go on voluntary retirement (VRS) and 400 get strict punitive action in the form of adverse entry in a confidential report. The biggest ever action against corruption by any state government has resulted after keeping the officials on the radar of the authorities for the last two years.

As per the official sources, the basic parameters of taking action against such officials and staff were their alleged involvement in cases of financial irregularities, extending favours in their capacity as government servants and non-performance. “Departmental inquiries against them were already on. On the basis of inquiry reports and their overall service conduct, the action was taken against those 200 officials who were identified during 2017-18,” said a senior official. Interestingly, those among 200 who have been forced to take VRS include majority above 50 years of age.

Right after taking over as UP CM, Yogi Adityanath had been reiterating his commitment to weed out deep rooted corruption in offices and government departments. Even this action has come after a series of review meetings which the CM has been holding immediately after the announcement of Lok Sabha elections.

In fact, the process was set off when Yogi was reviewing the progress of various central and state government schemes in Lucknow, Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Saharanpur & Moradabad, last month. During those meetings, he had strictly directed various district administrations to identify and fire the corrupt officials.

“In my government there is no place for corrupt and non-performing elements. I have made it clear a number of times that I shall not tolerate corruption and lawlessness in the system. Those who had not been working professionally and honestly were warned before taking the action but they did not mend ways,” said the CM while interacting with media persons.

The 400 officials against whom comprehensive punitive action has been taken include some senior IAS and IPS officers identified for dereliction of duty, non-performance and graft.

“Strict action has been taken against such officers hence they will not be able to avail promotion in future. Even their places of posting will also be changed,” said an informed source in the government.

Moreover, a list of such civil servants was prepared and sent to the Centre for further appropriate action as the state government can’t remove them from service.

In fact, Home and Revenue departments witnessed the biggest haul with 51 and 36 officers respectively forced to take VRS. While maximum 169 officials drawing strict punitive action for their murky track record were identified in the power department followed by Transport (37), Basic Education (26), Panchayati Raj (25), etc.

As per state government’s official spokesman and power minister Shrikant Sharma, over 100 officers were still on government radar. “This government will not bear with corrupt and in efficient workforce. No one should be at ease. Everyone is being watched and under scanner. No one can get away with anything wrong,” said Sharma adding that it was the biggest action against 600 officials with charges

of corruption.

“This government has set an example,” said the minister while talking to media. With the Wednesday action, now more transparency could be expected in state government departments, especially, in transfers and postings which used to be a potent source of earning for officials so far. Yogi’s proactive approach of zero tolerance against corruption, is likely to reach the corrupt ministers as well.