Central Railway timetable goof-up leads to huge crowds at stations in Mumbai

A day after the heaviest rain since 2005 brought Mumbai to its knees, leading to a wall collapse in which 22 people were killed, the waters receded from several parts of the city. 

Published: 04th July 2019 04:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

Locals gather at the site after a portion of a wall collapsed on shanties adjacent to it in Mumbai, on Wednesday | PTI

By Express News Service

MUMBAI: Schools and colleges opened and lakhs of commuters clambered on to overcrowded trains to make a perilous journey to work as the rain subsided and India’s Maximum City slowly returned to normalcy on Wednesday.

However, the suburban railways’ woes were far from over on Wednesday. During the peak hours in the morning, the Central Railway followed the holiday timetable leading to huge crowd pile up at railway stations.

Though a stampede-like situation was averted, two women commuters fainted at Thane station due to the thick crowds. As fewer services were operated, commuters found it tough to board trains which were heavily crowded. The suburban railway services of the central railway were reinstated after 16 hours.
 “We have cancelled the Sunday schedule for operating trains. Central Railway suburban services are now running with the normal weekday schedule,” Central Railway chief spokesperson Sunil 
Udasi said.

A day after the heaviest rain since 2005 brought Mumbai to its knees, leading to a wall collapse in which 22 people were killed, the waters receded from several parts of the city. 

