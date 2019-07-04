Home Nation

Few have courage like you do: Priyanka Gandhi on Rahul's resignation

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's tweet comes a day after Rahul Gandhi posted a long letter making public a decision he had conveyed to Congress leaders last month.

Published: 04th July 2019 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 10:24 AM

Priyanka_and_Rahul_Gandhi

Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted to her brother Rahul Gandhi on his move to resign. (Photo | PTI)

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A day after Congress President Rahul Gandhi stepped down from the party post issuing his resignation on a public platform owning responsibility for the party's national election debacle, his sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra tweeted: "Few have the courage that you do".

Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday posted a long letter on Twitter conveying his decision and asserting that he had resigned as "accountability is critical" for the future growth of the party.

"Few have the courage that you do @rahulgandhi. Deepest respect for your decision," tweeted Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi, and re-tweeted her brother's post.

ALSO READ | Rahul Gandhi left his imprint on Congress organisation

In his letter on Wednesday, Rahul Gandhi had said: "It is a habit in India that the powerful cling to power, no one sacrifices power. But we will not defeat our opponents without sacrificing the desire for power and fighting a deeper ideological battle."

Rahul Gandhi had first told the Congress Working Committee about his decision to quit on May 25, just days after the national election verdict that delivered a straight rout for the party a second time against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's BJP.

As party chief his defeat in Amethi in Uttar Pradesh, that reduced the party to just one out of the 80 seats in the state, also hit hard.

TAGS
Priyanka Gandhi Rahul Gandhi Congress President congress
Comments(1)

  • Krishna
    The "courage" of a quitter?! Wow!! Next
    10 hours ago reply
