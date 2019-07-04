Home Nation

Uttarakhand village hit by floods as monsoon gathers momentum

No loss of life and property, however, was reported from the Sarichamshil village in Augustmuni block on account of the flooding in the wee hours of the morning.

Kerala rains Kerala floods

For representational purpose. | (File Photo)

By IANS

DEHRADUN: A sudden gush of floods hit Sarichamshil village in Uttarakhand's Rudraprayag district on Thursday as the monsoon gathered momentum with heavy rains lashing the hill state during the past 24 hours.

No loss of life and property, however, was reported from the Sarichamshil village in Augustmuni block on account of the flooding in the wee hours of the morning, officials said. A team from the district administration has gone to the village to assess the situation.

The rains also brought landslides near Gangnani area, blocking the Gangotri highway for a few hours. However, Superintendent of Police (SP) Uttarkashi Pankaj Bhatt said the highway has now been cleared by the workers.

The Meteorological Department has already given a warning of heavy rains in the state. Heavy rains lashed Dehradun and the adjoining hill resort of Mussoorie since early morning resulting in the inundation several low-lying areas here in the state capital.

Reports of heavy rains have also come in from Chamoli, Rudraprayag and Uttarkashi districts in the past few hours.

Rudraprayag Uttarakhand floods
