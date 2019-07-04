Home Nation

Full operations at Mumbai airport unlikely to resume Thursday

In the last two days, around 280 flights have been cancelled from the airport as a result of the incident.

Published: 04th July 2019 01:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 01:02 PM   |  A+A-

Mumbai airport. For representational purpose.

By PTI

MUMBAI: Operations from the main runway of the city airport, which has been shut since Monday night due to the skidding of a SpiceJet aircraft and the subsequent blocking of a part of the runway, is unlikely to resume Thursday, a source said.

In the last two days, around 280 flights have been cancelled from the airport as a result of the incident.

Since the stranded aircraft has not been removed completely, the MIAL has obtained NOTAM (notice to Airmen) for runway 09/27 (main runway) till Thursday midnight, the source said.

The NOTAM is given to pilots and includes information on potential hazards on a flight route.

The partial operations at the Mumbai airport has resulted in massive flight cancellations and delays.

Flights are currently being operated by the less-capacity secondary runway.

"The NOTAM period for the main runway has been extended to midnight Thursday," the source said.

A SpiceJet flight from Jaipur carrying 167 passengers and the crew overshot the runway on July 1 after landing amid heavy rains, leaving the plane stuck partially between the main runway (09x27) and the grass area.

The Mumbai International Airport Ltd (MIAL) the private aerodrome operator, had said on July 1 that the full operations was expected to be resumed by Thursday.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mumbai airport
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp