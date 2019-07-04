Home Nation

ISRO sets up new commercial arm to launch satellites, exploit R&D works

Minister of state in the Prime Minister’s Office Jitendra Singh shared this information in a written response to a question in the Rajya Sabha.

Published: 04th July 2019 10:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 05:41 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman K Sivan. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)

By Express News Service

State-run Indian Space Research Organization (ISRO), currently preparing for its second lunar mission, formed the NewSpace India Limited (NSIL), a public sector undertaking (PSU) that will commercially exploit the research and development work of the space agency, co-produce PSLV and launch satellites through SSLVs, the government said.

The functions of NSIL will involve small satellite technology transfer to industry, manufacture of Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV) — a product which is being developed by ISRO –— in collaboration with the private sector and productionisation of Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) through Indian industry.
The new company will also look after the productionisation and marketing of space-based products and services, including launch and application, developed by ISRO centres and the constituent units of the Department of Space and marketing spin-off technologies and products and services both in India and abroad.

“NSIL would enable Indian Industries to scale up high-technology manufacturing and production base for meeting the growing needs of Indian space programme and would further spur the growth of Indian industries in the space sector,” he said. Antrix Ltd is another PSU under the Department of Space that acts as a commercial arm of ISRO.

TAGS
ISRO satellites NewSpace India Limited NSIL PSLV
Comments

