Mandatory for all educational institutes to share data on portal

Sumi Sukanya dutta By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The HRD Ministry has now made it mandatory for all institutions of higher education to share all data and statistics on a portal which will then be available to accreditation, ranking and survey agencies and even independent researchers on paid basis. At present, such institutions share the data with various agencies separately and voluntarily and without charging any fee.

As per the new plan, the data from institutes of higher education will also be available to researchers and the public at a price through Management Information System portal.

In case of proposed institutions, their approvals could be cancelled while recognition or number of seats in private institutions could be threatened if they don’t comply.

As of now, various datasets are collected and studied by multiple organisations such as National Assessment and Accreditation Council, National Board of Accreditation, National Institutional Ranking Framework, All India Survey on Higher Education, University Grants Commission and All India Council for Technical Institutions, among others.

The proposed portal will be headed by a chairman and will have directors of all other related agencies as members.