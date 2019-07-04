Home Nation

Pakistan airspace closure bleeding Air India

Closure of Pakistan airspace has cost Air India and other Indian airlines dearly. The national carrier has lost nearly `491 crore due to the closure since the end of February.

Published: 04th July 2019 09:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 09:41 AM   |  A+A-

Air India

Air India (File photo | Reuters)

By Kumar Vikram
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Closure of Pakistan airspace has cost Air India and other Indian airlines dearly. The national carrier has lost nearly Rs 491 crore due to the closure since the end of February. Other private carriers including SpiceJet, Indigo and other airlines have also witnessed losses on this account.

Pakistan had closed its airspace following an aerial engagement along the Line of Control on February 27 in the wake of a suicide attack by the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) that killed 40 Indian jawans in Pulwama. 
The closure of the air space has led to longer routes and enhanced flight timing as airlines have no option but to bypass Pakistan airspace. According to an official, this led to rise in fuel expenses, operational costs and maintenance costs and also higher duty hours for aircrew.

On June 28, Pakistan extended the ban on its eastern airspace until July 12.
An Air India official said on an average the national carrier is losing nearly `6 crore every day. Sources claimed that the national carrier has now written to the International 
Air Transport Association (IATA) seeking help. 
Debt ridden Air India has incurred a loss of `7,635 crore in 2018-19, which is the highest in last five financial years. This is despite the constant capital infusion by the government— nearly `17,000 crore in the last five years.

After the ban, aircraft are forced to take detours and officials said this is mainly affecting flights to Europe, the US and some other countries. 
Recently, Pakistan gave special permission to PM Narendra Modi’s VVIP flight to use its airspace for his official trip to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation summit in Bishkek, the capital of Kyrgyzstan. 
However, Modi’s flight avoided flying over Pakistan.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pakistan airspace Air India Indian airlines
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp