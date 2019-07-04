Ratha Yatra: Two killed as Lord Jagannath's iron chariot touches live wire

By PTI

JAIPUR: Two persons were electrocuted to death and seven others injured when a chariot made of iron came in contact with overhead transmission lines during Lord Jagannath's Ratha Yatra in Jajpur district of Odisha on Thursday, police said.

The incident occurred at Kaliapani in Sukinda Chromite valley where the iron chariot was made for the first time. The tip of the iron chariot came in contact with an 11 KV overhead transmission line.

While two persons who were pulling the chariot died on the spot, seven others suffered injuries, a police officer said adding that the condition of four of them was stated to be serious.

The cloths in the chariot also caught fire which was doused by fire tenders. Pulling of the chariot was suspended after the incident.

In another accident at Babarpur area in Khurda district, an 8-year-old boy was crushed under the wheels of a chariot, the police said.

The boy fell down in front of the chariot and people continued to pull it without knowing about him. The boy later died in a hospital.