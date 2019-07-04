Home Nation

Same-sex marriage among cousin sisters in Varanasi sends shock waves

The girls, residents of Rohaniya, reached a Shiva temple on Wednesday and asked the priest to perform their marriage.

Published: 04th July 2019 10:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 10:40 AM   |  A+A-

The two cousins pose for a picture after marriage

The two cousins pose for a picture after marriage (Photo| IANS)

By IANS

VARANASI:  In a bold step, two cousin sisters here in Uttar Pradesh married each other against the wishes of their families. The girls then posted a photograph of their 'marriage on the social media which sent shock waves in the holy city.

This is probably the first same-sex marriage in Varanasi. The girls, residents of Rohaniya, reached a Shiva temple on Wednesday and asked the priest to perform their marriage. The priest refused but the girls kept sitting inside the temple till he relented.

The girls, clad in jeans and t-shirts, wore a 'red chunni' and got married. By the time the marriage was solemnized, a huge crowd had gathered at the temple. The girls left before any untoward incident could take place.

Some people criticized the priest for solemnizing the marriage. The priest later told reporters that one of the girls belongs to Kanpur and was staying with her cousin here to pursue studies.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Varanasi same sex marriage LGBT Varanasi marriage Varanasi cousin sisters
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
Due to the extreme weather conditions, there are no regular cricket turfs in the country. The players spend a few hours at the football fields in the capital city during the summer months, hoping to sharpen their game. (Photo | Iceland Cricket Twitter)
Five facts about Iceland Cricket, the body that has offered Ambati Rayudu permanent residency
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp