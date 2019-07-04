Rahul Gandhi to appear in Patna court on July 6 in connection with yet another defamation case 

Rajesh Kumar Thakur By

A couple of days after appearing before a local court in Mumbai in a defamation case filed by an RSS worker, Rahul Gandhi, now former president of Congress party, is likely to visit Bihar on July 6 to appear before a local court in connection with yet another case of defamation filed by deputy chief minister of Bihar Sushil Kumar Modi.

Modi had filed a defamation suit against Rahul Gandhi during the days of recent Lok Sabha election taking cognizance of a political utterance that was made addressing an election rally at Kolar in Karnataka on April 13. Gandhi had allegedly uttered: “Be it Nirav Modi, Lalit Modi or Narendra Modi, all have a

common surname. Why all thieves have a common surname?”

The statement of Gandhi was found highly ‘derogatory’ and ‘offensive’ that hurt the sentiment of BJP senior leader and deputy chief minister Sushil Kumar Modi, who filed a defamation suit against Gandhi under section 500 of IPC in the court of Patna chief judicial magistrate on April 18.

The CJM court admitting the case has forwarded to the court of Patna civil court of ACJM-I Kumar

Gunjan. Rahul Gandhi will appear before this court.

Though no one came on record to confirm the visit of Rahul Gandhi, party reliable sources said that all legal formalities are being completed through lawyer for the appearance of Rahul Gandhi before a local court.

Party sources said that he may also visit Muzaffarpur to meet members of those families, whose children had died with symptoms akin to AES or the SKMCH in Muzaffarpur also. When contacted, superintendent of SKMCH Dr SK Shahi said: “I have heard it through media but no official communication has been received by me so far about the anticipated visit of Rahul Gandhi.