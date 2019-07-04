Home Nation

Suspense over BJP action against Akash Vijayvargiya for assaulting civic official in Indore

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday disapproved of the conduct of Vijayvargiya, who had assaulted a civic official in Indore.

Published: 04th July 2019 11:19 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th July 2019 11:19 PM   |  A+A-

Akash Vijayvargiya

BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya coming out of the jail. (Photo | ANI)

By PTI

BHOPAL/INDORE: Suspense prevailed about BJP's action against its MLA Akash Vijayvargiya as the party's Madhya Pradesh unit chief said no decision on the matter has been taken yet, even as a senior national leader asserted that a notice has been sent to the lawmaker.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday disapproved of the conduct of Vijayvargiya, who had assaulted a civic official in Indore, triggering speculation that the party may act against the son of its powerful national general secretary Kailash Vijayvargiya.

A senior party leader said the state unit has sent a notice to the MLA. He did not wish to be quoted. However, the disciplinary panel of the state BJP said earlier in the day that the matter was yet to be placed before it.

Madhya Pradesh BJP chief Rakesh Singh arrived in Bhopal from Delhi in the middle of Parliament session and held meetings with state BJP leaders.

When Singh reached the party office in Bhopal Thursday, reporters asked him if any notice has been issued to the MLA.

"No notice has been served. You will be informed in ten minutes," he said. However, emerging out of the office an hour later, he said no decision had been taken.

"We have not taken a decision. BJP follows a procedure. You will be informed accordingly," Singh said.

Babusingh Raghuvanshi, convenor of the three-member disciplinary committee of the state BJP, said it has not issued a show-cause notice to Akash so far. "The matter has not come to us yet," he told reporters in Indore.

Akash, a first-time MLA, had attacked a civic official with a cricket bat in Indore while opposing demolition of a house on June 26. He was arrested the same day and released on bail four days later.

Members of BJP's central disciplinary committee also expressed ignorance over any action against the MLA but declined to come on record. Singh later in the night arrived in the national capital.

During a BJP parliamentary party meeting Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi said arrogance and misbehaviour cannot be tolerated.

According to sources, he said "whoever it may be, whoever's the son he may be such arrogance, misbehaviour cannot be tolerated" and the action should be taken.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Akash Vijayvargiya BJP Madhya Pradesh Prime Minister Narendra Modi
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp