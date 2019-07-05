Budget 2019: What's costlier and what's cheaper?

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the first budget of the second term of Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The budget was a trendsetter as the finance minister opted for a red envelope (bahi khata) instead of the traditional red briefcase.
The allocations of funds were not disclosed in the Parliament which is another new for the Budget. The budget impacted the cost of commodities. Here is the list of items which will impact common people's life.
Costlier items after the budget:
- Silver and Gold
- Diesel and Petrol
- Fully-imported cars
- Split air-conditioners
- Cigarettes, hookah and chewing tobacco
- CCTV cameras
- Imported plastics
- Digital video recorders
- Cashew Kernels
- Imported books
- Loudspeakers
- Imported auto parts
- Raw materials for the manufacture of soap
- Vinyl flooring, tiles
- Optical fibre
- Ceramic tiles and wall tiles
- Marble slabs
- Newsprint and paper for newspaper and magazines
- Mountings for furniture
- Imported stainless steel products
Cheaper items after the budget:
- Camera module and charger of mobile phones
- Electric vehicle components
- Set-top box
- Import of defence equipment, not manufactured in India