Home Nation

Budget 2019: What's costlier and what's cheaper?

The allocations of funds were not disclosed in the Parliament which is another new for the Budget.

Published: 05th July 2019 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 05:02 PM   |  A+A-

Gold

People purchasing gold from a jewelry store in Kerala. ( Photo | Manu R Mavelil, EPS)

By Online Desk

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the first budget of the second term of Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The budget was a trendsetter as the finance minister opted for a red envelope (bahi khata) instead of the traditional red briefcase.

The allocations of funds were not disclosed in the Parliament which is another new for the Budget. The budget impacted the cost of commodities. Here is the list of items which will impact common people's life.

Costlier items after the budget:

  • Silver and Gold
  • Diesel and Petrol
  • Fully-imported cars 
  • Split air-conditioners 
  • Cigarettes, hookah and chewing tobacco 
  • CCTV cameras 
  • Imported plastics 
  • Digital video recorders 
  • Cashew Kernels 
  • Imported books 
  • Loudspeakers 
  •  Imported auto parts 
  • Raw materials for the manufacture of soap 
  • Vinyl flooring, tiles 
  • Optical fibre 
  • Ceramic tiles and wall tiles 
  • Marble slabs 
  • Newsprint and paper for newspaper and magazines 
  • Mountings for furniture 
  • Imported stainless steel products


Cheaper items after the budget: 

  • Camera module and charger of mobile phones
  • Electric vehicle components 
  • Set-top box 
  • Import of defence equipment, not manufactured in India 
Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union budget Budget 2019 Nirmala Sitharaman Narendra Modi Modi 2.0 what is cheaper now what is costlier
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp