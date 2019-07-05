Budget 2019: What's costlier and what's cheaper?

By Online Desk

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday presented the first budget of the second term of Narendra Modi-led NDA government. The budget was a trendsetter as the finance minister opted for a red envelope (bahi khata) instead of the traditional red briefcase.

The allocations of funds were not disclosed in the Parliament which is another new for the Budget. The budget impacted the cost of commodities. Here is the list of items which will impact common people's life.

Costlier items after the budget:

Silver and Gold

Diesel and Petrol

Fully-imported cars

Split air-conditioners

Cigarettes, hookah and chewing tobacco

CCTV cameras

Imported plastics

Digital video recorders

Cashew Kernels

Imported books

Loudspeakers

Imported auto parts

Raw materials for the manufacture of soap

Vinyl flooring, tiles

Optical fibre

Ceramic tiles and wall tiles

Marble slabs

Newsprint and paper for newspaper and magazines

Mountings for furniture

Imported stainless steel products



Cheaper items after the budget: