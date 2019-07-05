Medical Council of India gives recognition to UK degrees

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s medical education regulator issued a circular to state medical councils asking them to register Certificate of Completion Training (CCT) as an additional qualification for doctors. So far, CCT, super-speciality degrees awarded to doctors post PG following 4-6 years in the UK, was not recognised in India.

The Medical Council of India — Board of Governors — had given the approval for registration of such doctors in the country in April but the same was not communicated to state councils due to which students were facing harassment.

After this newspaper pointed this out to the MCI-BoG on Wednesday, a circular was issued promptly, addressed to the registrars of state councils the same evening.

The move is expected to benefit hundreds of doctors willing to work in the country as super specialists following advanced training in the UK but have been denied registration so far.