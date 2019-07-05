Home Nation

Medical Council of India gives recognition to UK degrees

The move is expected to benefit hundreds of doctors willing to work in the country as super specialists following advanced training in the UK but have been denied registration so far.

Published: 05th July 2019 10:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 10:29 AM   |  A+A-

Medical equipment

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

NEW DELHI: India’s medical education regulator issued a circular to state medical councils asking them to register Certificate of Completion Training (CCT) as an additional qualification for doctors. So far, CCT, super-speciality degrees awarded to doctors post PG following 4-6 years in the UK, was not recognised in India.

The Medical Council of India — Board of Governors — had given the approval for registration of such doctors in the country in April but the same was not communicated to state councils due to which students were facing harassment.

After this newspaper pointed this out to the MCI-BoG on Wednesday, a circular was issued promptly, addressed to the registrars of state councils the same evening.

The move is expected to benefit hundreds of doctors willing to work in the country as super specialists following advanced training in the UK but have been denied registration so far.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Medical Council of India DOCTORS
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Manchester City stadium entrance. (Photo | EPS)
Manchester United vs Manchester City: The fierce competition of stadium tours
Mango Meadows Agricultural Theme Park in Kottayam | Pic: Vishnu Prathap
Mango Meadows: World's largest agricultural theme park in Kottayam
Gallery
West Indies capped off their campaign with an entertaining victory | AP
Chris Gayle signs off, teenager impresses as Windies beat Afghanistan
After a minor stumble, England comfortably made their way to the semi-final | AP
England seal semi-final spot as New Zealand lose three in a row
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp