Home Nation

Rahul Gandhi's resignation letter will reinvigorate party: Ashok Gehlot

Gehlot said the resignation letter held a big message with 'many things hidden in it.'

Published: 05th July 2019 06:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

JAIPUR: Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot Friday described the resignation letter of Congress president Rahul Gandhi as a document that will strengthen the party once again.

"I think that the letter in itself has become a document which will reinvigorate the Congress in the coming days. For anyone who comes forward to fight against the ideology of the RSS and the BJP with us, the letter will serve as a motivation," Gehlot said here.

He said the resignation letter held a big message with "many things hidden in it."

"Every Congress worker should read his four-page message at least 10 times. All party workers, office-bearers, legislators and ministers should read it. There are many things hidden in it," Gehlot told reporters.

Gandhi had publicly released his four-page resignation letter on social media recently.

Holding accountability critical for the future growth of the party, Gandhi had said rebuilding the party required hard decisions and numerous people would have to be made accountable for the failure of 2019.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Rajasthan Gehlot
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp