SC judge pulls up Maradu residents for approaching another bench for stay on demolition order

KOCHI: Supreme Court judge Justice Arun Mishra, whose bench passed a judgment to demolish five apartment complexes in Maradu, on Friday pulled up residents of one the apartment complex for approaching another bench to obtain a stay of apex court's order.

Residents of Alfa Ventures approached another Vacation bench headed by Indira Banerjee for getting a stay, resulting in the outburst by Justice Mishra. Alfa Ventures residents complained that they were not heard by Justice Mishra’s Bench before the demolition order was passed.

In its order on May 8, the Supreme Court had ordered the authorities to demolish five apartment complexes viz., Holy Faith, Golden Kayarolaram, Alfa Ventures, Holiday Heritage and Jain Housing under Maradu Municipality within a month for flouting Coastal Regulatory Zone norms. There are about 400 flats in five apartment complexes.

Reportedly Justice Mishra called the act of the residents to pit the order of one Bench against another as an “absolute fraud” committed on the court. “The plea for stay was turned down by me, yet you went to another Bench?” Justice Mishra asked the residents’ lawyers.

Officials of Alfa Ventures could not be contacted despite repeated attempts.

When contacted P K Subash, secretary, Maradu Municipality, said: "As per the information we received from several sources, the Supreme Court is not happy with the latest move of approaching the new bench. We can't comment more on this issue. We are waiting for the government's direction in this regard."

Golden Kayaloram's review petition on July 9

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court is slated to take up the review petition filed by the residents of Golden Kayaloram on July 9, said CM Varghese, president of Golden Kayaloram Residents Association. "We believe we have been denied justice. Golden Kayaloram obtained the no objection certificate in 1995 while the CRZ plan was outlined only in 1996. The Supreme Court gave the verdict without even hearing us. We have not violated CRZ norms. There is a road and a canal by the side of our flats," Varghese said. He said the Golden Kayaloram will file a curative writ petition if the review petition is also dismissed.