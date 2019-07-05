Home Nation

Union Budget 2019: Modi government bats for electric vehicles

Under the Centre's FAME Scheme, only advanced battery and registered e-vehicles will be incentivised with emphasis on affordable and green public transportation options.

Published: 05th July 2019 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

An electric vehicle replenishing charge at a charging stations. (Photo | EPS)

By UNI

NEW DELHI: Union Budget 2019-20 has outlined various proposals for giving a boost to manufacturing of electric vehicles and developing India as a global hub for the same.

Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs Nirmala Sitharaman, while presenting her maiden Budget in Parliament on Friday said under Phase-II of the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles  (FAME) Scheme only advanced battery and registered e-vehicles will be incentivised, with greater emphasis on providing affordable and environment-friendly public transportation options for the common man.

The main objective of the scheme is to encourage faster adoption of electric vehicles through upfront incentive on purchase of such vehicles and also by establishing the necessary charging infrastructure for the same.

Phase II of FAME has an outlay of Rs 10,000 crore for a period of three years, and has commenced from April 1, 2019.

The Finance Minister has further said that the inclusion of solar storage batteries and charging infrastructure in the FAME scheme will give a boost to manufacturing, which is needed for the country to leapfrog and become a global hub for manufacturing of these vehicles.

The Finance Minister also said the government has already moved GST council to lower the GST rate on electric vehicles from 12 per cent to 5 per cent.

Also to make electric vehicles affordable to consumers, the Union Budget says the government will provide additional income tax deduction of Rs 1.5 lakh on the interest paid on loans taken to purchase electric vehicles. This amounts to a benefit of around Rs 2.5 lakh over the loan period to the taxpayers who take loans to purchase electric vehicle.

To further incentivise e-mobility, customs duty is being exempted on certain parts of electric vehicles.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Union Budget Budget 2019 FAME Scheme Electrical Vehicle green vehicle
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp