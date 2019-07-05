Home Nation

Uttarakhand: Unemployed drug addict kills wife, three children, before committing suicide

The incident took place at New Shatabdi Nagar under the Masuri police station in the wee hours on Friday, a police official said.

Published: 05th July 2019 10:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th July 2019 10:46 PM   |  A+A-

death, murder,suicide, die, dead

For representational purposes

By PTI

GHAZIABAD: An unemployed drug addict committed suicide after allegedly killing his wife and three children, police said Friday.

The incident took place at New Shatabdi Nagar under the Masuri police station in the wee hours on Friday, a police official said.

SSP Sudhir Kumar Singh said Pradeep was living in his parents' house along with his wife Sangeeta (32) and daughters Manaswi (8) Yashashwi (5) and Ojasvi (3).

He was a drug addict and was facing financial difficulties, the SSP said. His wife Sangeeta was a nurse at the National Drug Dependency Treatment Centre in Kamla Nehru Nagar. He doubted his wife's character, police said.

Pradeep's father Pheru Valmiki said he heard screams of her daughter-in-law around 4 am in the morning.

"I tried to open the door of their room but failed. I called my neighbours. They too failed to open the door. We immediately informed police, who broke open the door. We found bodies of Pradeep and his daughters lying on the bed. Sangeeta was lying in a pool of blood. She was crying," he said.

They were immediately rushed to the district government hospital for treatment but doctors declared them dead.

"Prima facie, it seems Pradeep murdered his wife Sangeeta by hitting her with a hammer on the head. He may have given poison to her daughters," the SSP said.

The bodies were sent for autopsy. The cause of their death would be know after receiving the autopsy report, the officer said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Murder Drug addict
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp