Will Congress veterans take cue from Rahul’s anguish?

Richa Sharma By

Express News Service

NEW DELHI: Former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat was the lone veteran to quit owning responsibility for the Congress’ poll debacle despite Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday hinting the old guards to exit when he asserted that accountability was to be fixed across the party ranks.

The AICC in-charge of Assam is the first Congress general secretary to resign after Rahul’s statement raising the question about the failure of the party’s top leadership in the general elections in which it managed to win only 52 seats. Rahul himself stuck to his decision to quit as the Congress chief, a decision which found support from sister Priyanka Gandhi Vadra who said that “few have the courage”like him.