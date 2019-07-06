Assam man says wife is a ‘Bangladeshi’, should be sent to detention camp

Prasanta Mazumdar By

Express News Service

GUWAHATI: A man in Assam has urged the government to send his wife to a detention camp claiming that she is a “Bangladeshi”.

Akbar Ali is enraged on being “cheated” by his Bangladeshi in-laws. He said they had married off Morzina Bibi to him by hiding the fact that all of them are Bangladeshi nationals. He announced that he had severed his ties with Morzina and lodged a complaint with the authorities of National Register of Citizens (NRC) demanding action against her and his in-laws.

“We got married 13 years ago and we have two daughters, aged six years and nine years. They never told me they are not citizens of India,” Ali, who is from Gosaigaon in Lower Assam, said.

However, his wife and in-laws have not yet received any notice from the Foreigners’ Tribunals which deal with the cases of suspected illegal immigrants nor have the Border Police suspected their nationality.

Ali started doubting their citizenship when their names did not figure in draft NRC. He claimed his father-in-law had applied for the inclusion of names of his family members by using the legacy of another person.

“While applying for NRC, my father-in-law Nizam Sheikh had used the legacy of one Haji Kesan Ali but the latter is not his father. Nizam has three sons and three daughters. As they are not Indians, they had failed to submit birth or school certificates while applying for NRC. They had filed for NRC by submitting documents issued by a panchayat. I appeal to NRC authorities to not accept these documents,” Ali said.

He said a woman, Ahsia Bibi, had used the legacy of Haji Kesan Ali while filing for NRC.

“I had some suspicion about their nationality. Now, I understand they are not citizens of India. They cheated me by marrying off their Bangladeshi daughter to me,” Ali said.

During the filing of claims at an NRC Seva Kendra recently, Ali was certain Haji Kesan Ali was not his wife’s grandfather. Soon, the couple picked up a quarrel on the issue. Ever since then, they have remained separated from each other.

“I want my wife and in-laws to be sent to a detention camp. They are trying to be Indians by submitting forged documents,” he alleged.