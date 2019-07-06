Home Nation

Mayawati mocks PM Modi, says 'majboor' government better for people

During elections Modi used to ask people whether they wanted a "majboor" (helpless) or a "majboot" (strong) government.

Published: 06th July 2019 07:32 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 07:32 PM   |  A+A-

PM Modi, Maywati

BSP chief Mayawati (L) and PM Narendra Modi. | (File | Agencies)

By PTI

LUCKNOW: Seemingly mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election theme of a strong government versus a "helpless" one, BSP chief Saturday claimed a "majboor" ruling alliance would actually have been better.

During elections Modi used to ask people whether they wanted a "majboor" (helpless) or a "majboot" (strong) government.

"There has been a full majority government both at the Centre and the state for the past sometime but the necessary improvement has not taken place in UP. This proves that in the interest of the people it is the 'majboor' government which was required rather than a 'mazboot' one," Mayawati said.

"A 'majboor' government will have fear and will work for the welfare of people. Such a government will not be an autocratic one and its leaders too will not take the law in their hands, and create anarchy and corruption," the BSP supremo said while addressing party leaders of Purvanchal and Awadh regions.

The BSP chief directed party workers to strengthen the organisation.

She also alleged that BJP government was cutting into the funds meant for rural employment.

The BSP workers claimed the conditions were very bad in Purvanchal, the region from where Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been elected to the Lok Sabha and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has his 'karmabhumi' (Gorakhpur).

They claimed people are continuously "migrating" from the region out of compulsion.

People in the region are looking for better law and order and development, they said.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Mayawati PM Modi
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp