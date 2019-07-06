Mob attacks Ranchi youths after asking their names; forced to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'

By Express News Service

RANCHI/GUWAHATI: A group of people abused and thrashed three men and forced them to chant Jai Shri Ram after asking their names in Ranchi on Friday evening. The youths, in their complaint filed with police, said they had gone to the airport road for taking photographs when a mob of 25-30 people from nearby Hethu village surrounded them, asked their names and then started abusing them in the name of religion.

They beat the youths with sticks and rods, tore off their clothes and forced them to chant Jai Sri Ram. The youths claimed they ran and took shelter in the Army Camp to save their lives. “The police was called, who saved us from the mob,” said Amir Wasim, one of the victims.

Tension erupted and the angry residents of a community blocked the MG Marg in the city after the incident was reported. Later, an irate mob blocked the Main Road in the evening and police had to use mild force to disperse the crowd.

In a similar incident of hate crime in Jharkhand, Tabrez Ansari was brutally beaten by a mob on the charge of bike lifting and asked to chant Jai Sri Ram and Jai Bajrang Bali. He died a few days later in jail.