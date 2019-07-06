Pink City Jaipur gets UNESCO World Heritage tag

Rajesh Asnani By

Express News Service

JAUPR: Jaipur , renowned all over the world as the 'pink city', has a new feather in its cap. The UNESCO recognized the walled city of Jaipur as a World Heritage Site. The prestigious status comes after long drawn efforts of the Tourism Department and is expected to give major boost to tourism sector. Trade experts believe that the move will also boost ,much needed, employment generation opportunities.

The UNESCO declared the Walled City as the World Heritage Site in its meeting in Baku on Saturday. The civic bodies and Tourism Department were congratulated by the Rajasthan government after the announcement by UNESCO on its Twitter handle. Now, it paves the way for grants and financial help to preserve the heritage of the old markets of Jaipur.

"Just inscribed as @UNESCO #WorldHeritage Site: Jaipur City in Rajasthan, #India. Bravo," UNESCO tweeted Saturday afternoon.

The historic walled city of Jaipur in Rajasthan, was founded in 1727 AD under the patronage of Sawai Jai Singh II. It is the capital city of the state of Rajasthan."In town planning, it shows an interchange of ancient Hindu, Mughal and contemporary Western ideas that resulted in the form of the city," UNESCO Office in New Delhi had earlier said. "In addition, Jaipur City is an exceptional example of a late medieval trade town in South Asia and defined new concepts for a thriving trade and commercial hub. In addition, the city is associated with living traditions in the form of crafts that have national and international recognition", it added.

"The World Heritage Committee is composed of representatives of 21 States Parties to the World Heritage Convention who meet annually. The Committee is in charge of implementing the Convention. To date, 1,092 sites in 167 countries have been inscribed on the World Heritage List," UNESCO office said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also tweeted on the news that the city has been recognized as a World Heritage Site."Jaipur is a city associated with culture and velour. Elegant and energetic, Jaipur's hospitality draws people from all over. Glad that this city has been inscribed as a World Heritage Site by @UNESCO," Modi tweeted.

Tourism Industry is too happy over the achievement , Sanjay Kaushik, Secretary , RATO (Rajasthan Association of Tour Operators) said “It’s a moment of pride for Jaipur. We have been trying to get this prestigious status. Jaipur really deserves this,"

"Jaipur is already on the International map but this listing will now have a double impact. Because if this more people will come the city. UNESCO listing is an achievement. This move will help in promoting tourism as more funds will come and help in employment generation too.The Government should become more responsible to conserve it's heritage and save the old city from encroachment." He further added

There was a ban put by the Rajasthan government recently on new construction and renovations in the Walled City without a prior permission from a review committee. The move was aimed at getting Jaipur recognized as the World Heritage Site by UNESCO.

Chief Minister, Ashok Gehlot tweeted about Jaipur’s inclusion in World Heritage Site List ."It is a matter of great pride that our #PinkCity, #Jaipur has been declared as a #WorldHeritage site by @UNESCO. It will add to the glory of capital city of #Rajasthan.#Jaipur listed on world map as #WorldHeritage site is not only a matter of prestige but it will give boost to tourism. Local economy will benefit along with improving of infrastructure", his tweets read.

Jaipurites were also overjoyed with the announcement.“Jaipur has centuries old history and culture. This title should have been bestowed a long time ago. We are very proud and happy that Jaipur is now the World Heritage Site,” said Ramdas, a shopkeeper in the walled city said.