Home Nation

Prime Minister Modi to launch BJP's membership drive in Varanasi Saturday

PM Modi had visited his constituency on May 27 to thank people for imposing faith in his government.

Published: 06th July 2019 10:18 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 10:18 AM   |  A+A-

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo | AP)

By PTI

VARANASI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit his Parliamentary constituency Varanasi Saturday to launch the BJP's countrywide membership drive.

He will address party workers besides unveiling a statue of former Prime Minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at the local airport, said a party functionary.

The prime minister will also launch a tree-plantation campaign, "Anand Kanan", in the temple city.

Modi will address around 5,000 party workers at Deendayal Upadhyaya Trade Facilitation Centre in Bada Lalpur, where he will launch the membership drive and facilitate some of the party workers.

The launch of the BJP's membership drive from Varanasi will coincide with the birth anniversary of Bharatiya Jana Sangh founder Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

It will be Modi's second visit to the constituency after winning the Lok Sabha elections.

PM Modi had visited his constituency on May 27 to thank people for imposing faith in his government.

UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Governor Ram Naik will receive the prime minister at the Varanasi airport, along with BJP working president JP Nadda and Union minister Mahendra Nath Pandey.

Tight security arrangements have been put in place for the Modi's visit.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
PM Modi BJP BJP membership drive Varanasi
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
My association with AR Rahman is what makes me who I am: Jonita Gandhi
India vs Sri Lanka: Will Jadeja get a chance as Men in Blue look to top World Cup table?
Gallery
Pakistan won the game but it wasn't enough to progress to the semis | AP
Pakistan thrash Bangladesh but New Zealand advance to semis
Budget 2019-20: What's costlier and what's cheaper?
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp