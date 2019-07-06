Home Nation

Tejashwi Yadav to be RJD's chief ministerial candidate for 2020 Bihar Assembly Elections

It was made clear at the meeting that Tejashawi Yadav will remain the face of RJD in Lalu Prasad Yadav's absence.

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav

RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav (Photo | PTI)

By Rajesh Kumar Thakur
Express News Service

PATNA: Tejashwi Yadav would be Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief ministerial candidate in the upcoming 2020 state assembly elections in Bihar.

Making the decision public, RJD state president Ran Chandra Purvey told media on Saturday from the sideline of party’s national executive meeting that the party will fight the 2020 Assembly Elections under the leadership of Tejashawi Yadav.

It was made clear at the meeting that Tejashawi Yadav will remain the face of RJD in Lalu Prasad Yadav's absence. The former Bihar CM, who was convicted in the fodder scam case, is currently serving his jail term in Ranchi.

Meanwhile, Tejashawi Yadav, while speaking at a meeting, said, "The party’s (RJD) poor performance in the recent Lok Sabha elections has become a matter of serious concern to each party leader and worker. We all have to work for the party and its people-centric ideologies”.

He also said that RJD will not compromise with its ideologies, which are for the welfare of poor and marginalised people.

Quoting some recent incidents that showed the relationship between BJP and JDU turned sour, Tejashawi said all is not well in the NDA in Bihar.

