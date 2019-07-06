Home Nation

Three women among four Naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

The skirmish took place in the morning in the forests between Khallari and Mechka villages when a team of the Special Task Force (STF) was out on an anti-Naxal operation.

By Express News Service

RAIPUR: Four Maoists including three women fighters were killed in an exchange of fire with the security forces at Dhamatri district about 150 km south of Raipur on Saturday. Seven firearms were also recovered from the spot by the security forces. 

“Based on a tip-off the search operation was carried out by a joint party of a special task force (STF) and the Dhamtari district police at Mandgiri area where an encounter took place with the armed rebels. After the gunfight the security forces recovered four bodies of the Maoists including three women cadres beside some arms, ammunition and the items of daily use from the site”, said Sunderraj P, deputy inspector general of police (anti-Maoist Operation). 

The bodies were identified as Pramila alias Rajula, Durga alias Manjula, Munni alias Rashmi and Raju. All the four had various criminal cases registered against them in a different police station, the district police said. 

There was however no report of any injury sustained by the forces. Dhamtari is among the fourteen Maoist-affected districts in Chhattisgarh.

