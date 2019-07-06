Home Nation

Two injured as Assam Police open fire on nude dancers to thwart 'human sacrifice'

Apparently driven by superstitious beliefs, the school teacher, Jadav Saharia, and seven others, including his wife and son, stripped and set their house and a two-wheeler on fire.

Published: 06th July 2019 08:05 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 08:05 PM   |  A+A-

robbery, gunshot, shooting,

For representational purposes

By Prasanta Mazumdar
Express News Service

GUWAHATI: The Assam Police on Saturday rescued a three-year-old girl from alleged human sacrifice attempted by a science teacher.

Apparently driven by superstitious beliefs, the school teacher, Jadav Saharia, and seven others, including his wife and son, stripped and set their house and a two-wheeler on fire before allegedly attempting the minor’s sacrifice during a puja performed at their house in Kushalipara area of northern Assam’s Udalguri district.

During the three to four-hour-long puja outside the house, they kept dancing, locals said. 

The minor’s parents are Saharia’s relatives and they were at the site. On seeing the bizarre scene at the house, the locals tried to intervene but the family attacked them with machetes and other weapons. Later, the police were called in and they faced a similar situation. As the face-off continued for some time, the police were forced to fire a barrage of shots to restore order. Later, the firefighters arrived and doused the flames.

Saharia and his son were injured in the firing and they had been admitted to a hospital.

The teacher’s daughter had committed suicide a few years ago and the locals said a tantric had advised the family to offer human sacrifice. Official sources said some people, including journalists, sustained injuries when they were attacked by the family.

“They have to be psychos or else who will strip in the open in a residential area. The teacher’s daughter had committed suicide earlier and perhaps, the members of the family developed a psychiatric problem after that incident,” Udalguri Deputy Commissioner (District Magistrate), Dilip Kumar Das, told this newspaper.

He said eight people had performed the puja for hours together and all of them were naked. 

“The locals alleged the family was attempting the kid’s sacrifice to appease God but it is something which needs to be ascertained and verified,” Das added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Human Sacrifice in Assam
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp