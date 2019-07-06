Home Nation

Will appear in court case filed by BJP-RSS opponents to intimidate me: Rahul Gandhi

Gandhi's appearance in the court later Saturday comes days after he as well as CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury pleaded not guilty in a defamation case in Mumbai.

Published: 06th July 2019 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th July 2019 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

Congress chief Rahul Gandhi

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday said he will appear in a court in Patna for a case filed by his "political opponents" in the BJP-RSS to "harass and intimidate" him.

Gandhi's appearance in the court later Saturday comes days after he as well as CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury pleading not guilty in a defamation case in Mumbai filed against them by an RSS worker.

"I will appear in person at the Civil Court in Patna today at 2 PM, in yet another case filed against me by my political opponents in the RSS/BJP to harass & intimidate me. Satyameva Jayate," Gandhi said in a tweet.

Gandhi and Yechury, who pleaded not guilty in the case in the Mazgaon-Sewree metropolitan magistrate's court, will now face trial during which the court would record their statements and that of the complainant as well as other witnesses.

