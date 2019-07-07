13 on disabled Indian fishing boat rescued from Bangladesh waters

By IANS

NEW DELHI: A crew of 13 people on board a disabled Indian fishing boat 'Tara Shankar' have been rescued from Bangladeshi waters, the Indian government announced on Sunday.

The rescue amid rough sea took place on Saturday evening from about 60 nautical mile inside the Bangladesh waters in a coordinated operation between Indian and Bangladesh Coast Guards, the External Affairs Ministry said.

The Indian Coast Guard's Regional Headquarters at Kolkata contacted the Bangladesh Coast Guard after a SOS on Saturday afternoon from Assistant Director (Fisheries), Diamond Harbour. The men had sailed from Kakdwip, West Bengal.

"On the request of Indian Coast Guard, one Bangladesh Naval ship was diverted and one Bangladesh Coast Guard ship sailed from Mongla harbour for search and rescue. The Bangladesh Navy ship located the Indian disabled boat with 13 crew onboard in position near Mongla Fair Way Buoy on the evening of July 6.

Despite a rough sea, the Bangladesh Navy took the Indian boat under tow and brought it to Pussur rivermouth, where another about 100 Indian fishing boats were sighted.

"These Indian fishing boats had taken shelter in view of rough seas and inclement weather at sea," said the statement.

The Indian disabled boat was handed over to one of the operational Indian fishing boats for towing it back to India.

As the sea was rough, all the Indian fishing boats were guided by the Bangladesh Navy through riverine or coastal route westward up to Haribhanga river.

"This prompt cooperation of Bangladesh Maritime Forces amidst heavy seas and severe weather conditions is the testimony of our friendly and trusted relationship between Coast Guards of two neighbouring countries," the statement added.