Home Nation

FIR against Subramanian Swamy for alleging Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine

The complainant alleged that Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine, and added that the BJP leader has no right and facts to make such a statement.

Published: 07th July 2019 06:33 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Congress supporters burn an effigy of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy during a protest against his remarks over Rahul Gandhi outside his residence in New Delhi on 7 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)

Congress supporters burn an effigy of BJP leader Subramanian Swamy during a protest against his remarks over Rahul Gandhi outside his residence in New Delhi on 7 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

JASHPUR/ RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh police registered an FIR against BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on a complaint about his alleged cocaine remark against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. 

According to Jashpur superintendent of police Shankar Lal Baghel, a district Congress president Pawan Agarwal lodged a complaint and an FIR at Pathalgaon police station against the BJP leader. 

In his written complaint, Agrawal said Swamy alleged that Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine, and added that the BJP leader has no right and facts to make such a statement.

“Swamy knows there is no truth in his statement and is intentionally insulting Rahul Gandhiji. Swamy understands his statement can stir up animosity between political parties and provoke the people. Such remarks can also disturb peace among masses”, Agrawal said in his complaint written in Hindi. 

The case has been registered under the Section 504 of the IPC (to insult intentionally with an intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (2) (with an intent to provoke or incite) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life, the Jashpur police said.

“Such a statement by Swamy is absolutely unacceptable and we condemn it. He has no moral or legal right to speak such baseless things, showing disrespect to Rahulji and the Congress party too”, said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, a chairman of Congress' media cell. 

Various wings of the Congress, including the Youth Congress, Women's Congress and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in the state have been filing a complaint against Swamy at police stations in all the districts and development block headquarters since Saturday night, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Subramanian Swamy Rahul Gandhi
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp