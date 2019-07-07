FIR against Subramanian Swamy for alleging Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine

By Express News Service

JASHPUR/ RAIPUR: Chhattisgarh police registered an FIR against BJP Rajya Sabha member Subramanian Swamy on a complaint about his alleged cocaine remark against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

According to Jashpur superintendent of police Shankar Lal Baghel, a district Congress president Pawan Agarwal lodged a complaint and an FIR at Pathalgaon police station against the BJP leader.

In his written complaint, Agrawal said Swamy alleged that Rahul Gandhi takes cocaine, and added that the BJP leader has no right and facts to make such a statement.

“Swamy knows there is no truth in his statement and is intentionally insulting Rahul Gandhiji. Swamy understands his statement can stir up animosity between political parties and provoke the people. Such remarks can also disturb peace among masses”, Agrawal said in his complaint written in Hindi.

The case has been registered under the Section 504 of the IPC (to insult intentionally with an intent to provoke breach of peace) and 505 (2) (with an intent to provoke or incite) and 511 (attempting to commit offences punishable with imprisonment for life, the Jashpur police said.

“Such a statement by Swamy is absolutely unacceptable and we condemn it. He has no moral or legal right to speak such baseless things, showing disrespect to Rahulji and the Congress party too”, said Shailesh Nitin Trivedi, a chairman of Congress' media cell.

Various wings of the Congress, including the Youth Congress, Women's Congress and the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) in the state have been filing a complaint against Swamy at police stations in all the districts and development block headquarters since Saturday night, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)