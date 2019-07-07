Home Nation

Haryana youth thrashed by female friend's family

The police said that the two persons - Jaswinder Sanopal Singh and Gurhan Sanojeet Singh - were arrested in the case and three others  are yet to be arrested.

Published: 07th July 2019 01:34 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 01:34 PM   |  A+A-

Honour killing, Lovers separated

Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)

By ANI

KARNAL (HARYANA): A youth was brutally thrashed by the family members of his female friend as they were unhappy with their friendship, police said on Saturday. Soon after a video of the incident went viral on social media, police assessed the footage and identified the victim.

On reaching the victim's house, the police were informed about the incident and a case was registered on the basis of the victim's uncle's statement. Two persons - Jaswinder Sanopal Singh and Gurhan Sanojeet Singh - were arrested in the case. "We have arrested two persons in the case and three others are yet to be arrested. We are investigating if there was a love angle in this case but for that, we need to interrogate both the victim and his friend," said Deputy Superintendent of Police Virendra Singh.

"The case has been registered under section 159 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Further probe is underway," he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Haryana Police Haryana boy thrashed Boy female friend family
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp