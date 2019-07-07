Home Nation

Won't tolerate mob lynching or any crime: Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das

Das urged people to refrain from taking law in their hands and expressed his government's commitment to "punish the criminals" irrespective of caste or the religion.

Published: 07th July 2019 02:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2019 02:01 PM   |  A+A-

Raghubar Das

Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das (File | PTI)

By PTI

RANCHI: Jharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das has asserted that there will be no discrimination on the basis of caste or religion while dealing with those involved in mob lynching or other crimes and anarchy won't be tolerated.

Talking about the recent lynching of a Muslim youth, accused of stealing a motorcycle in Saraikela Kharsawan district, he said, "My government strongly condemns this incident. Our commitment is to punish the criminals. Jharkhand is the only state in the country where such cases are taken up on a fast-track basis with quick punishment to the guilty."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had last month said in Rajya Sabha that this lynching incident pained him and the guilty should get severest punishment.

He, however, said that for this incident, the entire state should not be pronounced guilty and everyone put in dock.

Tabrez Ansari was beaten up by a mob and a video showed that he was purportedly made to chant 'Jai Shri Ram' and 'Jai Hanuman'.

He later died.

Das urged people to refrain from taking law in their hands and expressed his government's commitment to "punish the criminals" irrespective of caste or the religion.

ALSO READ | Top cops in UP shifted after violent protests over Jharkhand lynching

He also lashed out at the opposition for "giving a communal colour" to stray incidents and said things should not be blown out of proportion and "the government or any particular political party should not be blamed for such incidents".

It is a matter of great sadness that the opposition starts playing politics on such issues, he said.

"Be it this kind of crime or any crime, my government will not tolerate any anarchy. There will be no discrimination in punishing criminals. The colour of blood is the same. Our motto is to ensure communal harmony, peace and brotherhood," Das told PTI in an interview here.

He said his government has constituted a special investigation team to probe the incident and 11 people have been arrested and two police officers suspended.

According to him, there had been lynching cases during Congress regime too but this is the first time that action against the guilty is being taken through fast-track courts in Jharkhand.

Das said that Jharkhand has followed Supreme Court guidelines fully in this regard.

The apex court had in 2018 said that "horrendous acts of mobocracy" cannot be allowed to overrun the law of the land and issued a slew of guidelines to deal with mob lynching and cow vigilantism, besides asking the Centre to consider enacting a new law to sternly deal with such cases.

It had asked the state governments to designate a senior police officer, not below the rank of Superintendent of Police, as nodal officer in each district to take steps to prevent incidents of mob violence and lynching.

Modi in his speech had objected to some people calling Jharkhand a hub of lynching.

"Is this fair? Why are they insulting a state. None of us have the right to insult the state of Jharkhand," he had said and referred to violence in states ruled by opposition parties.

"All kinds of violence whether in Jharkhand or West Bengal or Kerala should be treated as same and law should take its course," he had said.

On June 24, Leader of the Opposition in the Upper House Ghulam Nabi Azad had said that Jharkhand has become a lynching factory where Muslims and Dalits were lynched and attacked every week.

Last year, a fast track court in Jharkhand had convicted 11 people for lynching a meat trader in June 2017 over the suspicion that he was carrying beef in his car.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Raghubar Das Jharkhand Lynchings
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats during the Cricket World Cup match between India and England in Birmingham. (Photo | AP)
Thala turns 38: The Legend of MS Dhoni
Dissident MLAs from JD S and Congress leave Raj Bhavan after meeting with Karnataka Governor Vajubhai Vala in Bengaluru Saturday July 6 2019. | (Pandarinath B | EPS)
Karnataka MLAs resignation spree: What happens to the JD(S)-Congress alliance?
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp