BJP MP Ram Shankar Katheria blames staff for Agra toll plaza brawl, files cross FIR

Namita Bajpai By

Express News Service

LUCKNOW: BJP MP from Etawah, Ram Shankar Katheria, has lodged a cross FIR in response to the police complaint lodged against him in a case of intimidation and thrashing of a toll plaza employee in Agra on Saturday. The BJP MP lodged a complaint with police blaming the toll plaza staff for the commotion.

Meanwhile, two constables, part of Katheria’s security, were suspended for allegedly assaulting the toll plaza employee during an argument over paying toll fee.

Forwarding his complaint to the police through WhatsApp, which Etmadpur police station cops confirmed having received, Katheria charged the toll plaza employees with trying to attack him in retaliation of which his security guards opened fire in the air.

Notably, Katheria’s security guards were caught on camera thrashing a toll plaza worker and allegedly firing in the air on being asked to pay a toll fee of Rs 110 in Agra on early Saturday morning.

Katheria, also Chairman of National Commission for Scheduled Castes, and his wife were sitting in his vehicle when the incident took place at Rahan Kalan toll Plaza on Inner Ring road Agra on being asked to pay toll fee.

ALSO READ: BJP MP RS Katheria’s goons thrash UP toll plaza staff, fire in air over Rs 110

Katheria claimed in his complaint that he was coming from Delhi to attend a Van Mahotsav event at lion safari in Etawah and passed through the toll plaza at Rehan Kalan on inner ring road.

“As my car was passing through the toll plaza followed by vehicle of my security staff, toll plaza staff tried to stop them and surrounded the car at some distance ahead, ” said Katheria in his complaint.

“As the security personnel got down from the car, toll employees abused and hit them. Hearing the commotion, as I got down from my vehicle and tried to pacify them, about five of toll plaza men rushed towards me with baton in hand,” Katheria said in the police complaint .

“Finding me in danger, my security personnel Vipin Kumar fired in the air. There were protocol and escort vehicles behind and seeing them, the toll plaza staff ran away. My two security personnel Vipin Kumar and Pinku Upadhyaya were injured,” said Katheria.

“Thereafter I called circle officer (CO) Etmadpur and SSP Agra to apprise them of the incident,” said the MP who sought registering of his FIR and action against the guilty.

“We have received a WhatsApp message on behalf of MP Ram Shankar Katheria. It has been made part of investigation in the case already registered against the MP on the complaint of Rehan Kalan toll plaza staff on Saturday,” informed in charge of Etmadpur police station.

Meanwhile, the two constables -- Vipin Kumar and Pinku Upadhyay-- involved in Saturday brawl were suspended. While Vipin was attached from Aligarh, Pinku was

attached from Agra to the security of the MP. In a video of the incident that went viral, Vipin was allegedly seen firing in the air.

While Pinku was suspended by Agra SSP who sent a letter recommending suspension of Vipin to Aligarh SSP.