Body of central government employee found with stab wounds in Delhi's Jaitpur

Published: 08th July 2019 01:42 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 01:42 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The body of an auditor employed with the central government has been found with multiple stab wounds in southeast Delhi's Jaitpur area, police said Sunday.

The deceased, Anand Singh (43), a resident of Meethapur, was posted in the Receipt and Dispatch section of the Directorate General of Audit Central Expenditure, they said.

Police suspect that Singh was killed by unidentified assailants on the intervening of Friday and Saturday. Officials said Singh's brother found his body and reported it around 5 am on Saturday.

He also told police that Singh had returned home late from work after meeting his colleague. On reaching the spot, the victim was found with stab injuries on his back, Deputy Commissioner of Police (southeast) Chinmoy Biswal said.

He was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared brought dead, the officer said. The post-mortem was conducted at AIIMS after which the body was handed over to the family, the officer added.

Singh's 16-year-old son, Pradeep, told police that his mother woke him up at around 3 am and told him that his father is lying in a pool of blood.

He had come home late on Saturday night. His children had slept by then. When his mother informed him, he woke up his uncle, Mukesh, who was sleeping in the same room where the children slept, the son told police.

Singh's family claimed that he has no personal enmity with anyone and hardly spoke to anyone. During preliminary probe, it surfaced that the family kept the house gate open due as it was hot inside.

Singh came home around 11 pm, had dinner and slept in his room while his wife, kids and brother-in-law were in a separate room.

"Around 3 am, the wife woke up to urinate when she found blood oozing out of the body of Singh," police said. "A case has been registered and efforts are being made to nab the accused," he added.

Singh, who belongs to Uttarakhand, lived with his wife and three children -- a 17-year-old daughter and two sons, aged 16 and 14. His younger brother also stayed with them, police said.

TAGS
AIIMS Central Government Employee Stabbed Delhi Murder
