Burhan Wani’s death anniversary: Kashmir valley on alert

A top security official said the security forces deployed in the Valley have been put on maximum alert and directed to remain extra vigilant to thwart any militant strikes.

A security man guards a road during strict curfew imposed on the first death anniversary of Hizbul Mujahideen commander Burhan Wani in Srinagar on Saturday. (File| PTI)

By Fayaz Wani
Express News Service

SRI NAGAR: Security agencies have sounded a high alert across militancy-hit Kashmir on the third death anniversary of slain Hizbul commander and new militancy’s poster boy Burhan Wani to foil any militant strikes, including Improvised Explosive Device (IED) attacks.

Burhan, 21, was killed in an encounter with security forces in south Kashmir’s Anantnag district on July 8, 2016. After his killing, Kashmir witnessed over five-month-long unrest in which over 90 people were killed and over 12,000 injured, most of them with pellets.

After Burhan’s killing, the homegrown militancy has increased and south Kashmir comprising four districts of Anantnag, Pulwama, Kulgam and Shopian have emerged as a stronghold of militants and epicentre of new age militancy.

Sources said security agencies have inputs that militants may try to carry out gun-and-grenade or IED attacks on security forces in the Valley to mark the anniversary.

Comments

