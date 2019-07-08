Home Nation

Centre mulling use of burst-proof nitrogen filled tyres to minimise accidents

As per international standards, silicon is mixed with rubber and nitrogen is filled in tyres to reduce the chances of tyre bursting due to excessive heat.

Published: 08th July 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 04:40 PM   |  A+A-

Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (File Photo | Biswanath Swain/EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The government is considering making it mandatory for manufacturers to mix silicon with rubber to improve quality of tyres and use of Nitrogen in them to help prevent road accidents, Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari informed the Rajya Sabha on Monday.

Replying to supplementaries during Question Hour, the minister termed today's road accident on the Noida-Agra highway as unfortunate and said the Uttar Pradesh government has already set up a committee to look into reasons behind the accident.

The Yamuna Expressway was built by the UP government and the said highway has no link with the central government.

The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways is mandated with the task of constructing and maintaining National Highways in the country and the Noida-Agra Yamuna Expressway is not a National Highway constructed and managed by NHAI or this Ministry, he said.

The central government will ask the Uttar Padesh government to implement the committee recommendations and take strict action against those responsible for the accident and the deaths of people.

He said the cement concrete highway led to 133 deaths in 2016, 146 in 2017 and 11 in 2018.

"We are considering making it mandatory for tyre manufacturers to mix silicon with rubber in tyres and fill them with nitrogen instead of normal air," the minister told the House.

As per international standards, silicon is mixed with rubber and nitrogen is filled in tyres to reduce the chances of tyre bursting due to excessive heat.

Gadkari said the central government has prepared a Rs 14,000 crore plan for preventing road accidents that could help save precious lives.

He informed that road accidents have declined in Tamil Nadu while Uttar Pradesh tops the list.

The minister also favoured technological advancement in automobiles for preventing road accidents.

He said a bill on road safety is pending before Parliament for the last one year and urged members to pass the same soon.

He informed the House that there were 30 per cent bogus licences in the country for which a bill on road safety is required to be passed soon.

The minister also said that there is a shortage of 25 lakh trained drivers in the country and the government is setting up raining institutes.

With regard to road safety, the National Road Safety Policy outlines various policy measures such as promoting awareness, establishing road safety information data base, encouraging safer road infrastructure including application of intelligent transport, enforcement of safety laws, he said.

"The Ministry has formulated a multi-pronged strategy to address the issue of road safety based on Education, Engineering (both of roads and vehicles), Enforcement and Emergency care. Further, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has constituted a District Road Safety Committee in each district of the country to promote awareness amongst road users under the chairmanship of Honble Member of Parliament (Lok Sabha) from the district," the minister said in his written reply.

Gadkari also listed a number of measures to prevent accidents and improve the condition of roads.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
rubber tyres nitrogen road accident Nitin Gadkari Tyre burst
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp