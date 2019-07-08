Home Nation

Centre seeks response from Mamata government on poor Bengal rural roads

The panchayat department has been asked to explain why the newly constructed roads have become inaccessible for motorists and why maintenance works are not being carried out.

Published: 08th July 2019 02:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 09:14 AM   |  A+A-

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLKATA: The Union Ministry of Rural Development has sought a report from the West Bengal government after a team of inspectors found that 20 per cent roads constructed less than a year ago under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana were of poor quality.

The panchayat department has been asked to explain why the newly constructed roads have become inaccessible for motorists and why maintenance works are not being carried out.

The Centre’s letter seeking explanation came at a time when the issue of cut money has led to an outburst of resentment among the common people against the ruling Trinamool Congress.

In the financial year 2017-2018, a target of constructing 3,500 km road in rural areas was taken of which 3,213 km road was completed in Bengal.

The Centre’s inspection teams examined 230 roads and found that 45 of them were inaccessible for motorists while 54 roads were full of craters.  

BJP state president Dilip Ghosh sought to blame the ‘commissions’ handed out to the local TMC leaders for the poor condition of roads in the state.

“Four bridges collapsed during Trinamool’s regime in the state. Road contractors are forced to pay cut money to local leaders. From where will they procure good material to construct roads?’’ asked Ghosh.

But, panchayat minister Subrata Mukherjee asserted that contractors are responsible for the maintenance of the roads for five years. “No one will be spared,’’ he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana Poor Village Roads in Bengal Trinamool BJP
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp