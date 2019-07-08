Chandrayaan-2 launch: GSLV MKIII-M1 rocket, nicknamed 'Baahubali' moved to Sriharikota Range

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO)’s GSLV MKIII-M1 launcher--Baahubali, which will be used for the ambitious Chandrayaan-2 (lunar mission) and the country’s planned manned space mission, was on Sunday moved to the launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota Range.

The mission is scheduled to be launched from there at 2.51 am on July 15.

ISRO scientists on June 29 completed all the tests on the robotic rover Pragyan and integrated it with the lander Vikram.

Vikram, carrying the rover Pragyan, is planned to touch down on the lunar surface on July 6-7 on a high plain between two craters, Manzinus C and Simpelius N near the moon’s south pole, to be only the second mission after China’s Change-4 mission in January this year.

The very next day, the lander Vikram was integrated with the orbiter. The orbiter was then integrated with the GSLV MKIII-M1 rocket on July 4.