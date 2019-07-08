Home Nation

Congress legislator stopped from entering Mumbai hotel where rebel Karnataka MLAs lodged

Maharashtra BJP vice-president and MLC Prasad Lad were earlier seen outside the hotel.

Published: 08th July 2019 01:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 11:34 AM   |  A+A-

Congress MLAs from Karnataka speak to the media during their ongoing meeting with BJP leaders at a hotel in Mumbai Sunday July 7 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: A Congress legislator was stopped from entering Sofitel hotel, where at least 10 disgruntled Karnataka MLAs are currently lodged.

"BJP leaders are allowed to go inside. They are pressurising the MLAs, but I am not being allowed to go," Naseem Khan, an MLA from Mumbai said.

Maharashtra BJP vice-president and MLC Prasad Lad were earlier seen outside the hotel. He said that he was busy with the party's membership drive and had no idea of the political turmoil in Karnataka.

Earlier in the day, Youth Congress workers staged a protest outside the hotel and asked the MLAs to take back their resignation. They shouted slogans against the BJP and accused it of indulging in horse-trading.

The Congress workers including party vice-president Suraj Singh Thakur were detained by the police.

The state's JD(S)-Congress government slumped into crisis following the resignation of 11 MLAs from the membership of the Assembly on Saturday.

After tendering their resignation, as many as 10 Congress and JD(S) MLAs on Saturday arrived at the Mumbai hotel.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Karnataka MLA resignation Karnataka Political Crisis Karnataka Congress Karnataka BJP
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp