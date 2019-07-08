Home Nation

Fire safety violations: 809 notices issued to coaching centres, schools and hotels in Haryana

Notices have been issued to owners of 257 coaching centres, 187 schools and 155 hotels. The highest number of violations was found in Gurugram.

Published: 08th July 2019 02:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 09:57 AM   |  A+A-

Court Hammer, judgement, order

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Harpreet Bajwa
Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana’s fire department has issued a notice to several coaching centres, schools and hotels for brazen violation of fire safety rules in the state.

In last one month, the state fire department surveyed 4,551 school, collages, coaching centres, hostels, hospitals, hotels, cinema halls and multi-story buildings. Of these, in 809 cases, major violations were observed including faulty and empty fire extinguishers.

Notices have been issued to owners of 257 coaching centres, 187 schools and 155 hotels. The highest number of violations was found in Gurugram.

Sources said that if the violators fail to respond then another round of notices will be sent. The action comes after twenty-two students died in a fire in a coaching centre in Surat of Gujarat.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain had instructed the fire department to do a survey and check for violations and take action.

This exercise is being carried out across the state and it is estimated that the total number of notices issued could rise to 1,500.

According to officials, 398 notices have been issued till date of which 174 were sent to the owners of schools, 208 to owners of multi-storeyed buildings, seven to hospitals, four to colleges, two notices to hotels and one to a cinema hall.

Meanwhile, in other districts of the state, 62 notices were issued in Ambala,  58 notice in Kurukshetra,  53 notices in Sonipat, 24 notices in Kaithal, 42 notices in Yamunanagar and 18 notices in Jhaggar to the owners of coaching centres, while in other districts the survey is on and notices are still being served.   

As far as multi-storeyed buildings are concerned, in Ambala 16 notices were served to the owners of such buildings. A total of 187 notices have been issued to school owners across the state of — 172 schools in Gurugram, seven schools in Ambala, four in Yamunanagar and two schools in Kurukshetra.

In 155 hotels in Haryana, huge fire safety violations came to light. Sixty-one hotels were served notices in Ambala, 50 in Sonipat, 37 in Yamunanagar and seven hotels in Gurugram.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp