Fire safety violations: 809 notices issued to coaching centres, schools and hotels in Haryana

Harpreet Bajwa By

Express News Service

CHANDIGARH: Haryana’s fire department has issued a notice to several coaching centres, schools and hotels for brazen violation of fire safety rules in the state.

In last one month, the state fire department surveyed 4,551 school, collages, coaching centres, hostels, hospitals, hotels, cinema halls and multi-story buildings. Of these, in 809 cases, major violations were observed including faulty and empty fire extinguishers.

Notices have been issued to owners of 257 coaching centres, 187 schools and 155 hotels. The highest number of violations was found in Gurugram.

Sources said that if the violators fail to respond then another round of notices will be sent. The action comes after twenty-two students died in a fire in a coaching centre in Surat of Gujarat.

Urban Local Bodies Minister Kavita Jain had instructed the fire department to do a survey and check for violations and take action.

This exercise is being carried out across the state and it is estimated that the total number of notices issued could rise to 1,500.

According to officials, 398 notices have been issued till date of which 174 were sent to the owners of schools, 208 to owners of multi-storeyed buildings, seven to hospitals, four to colleges, two notices to hotels and one to a cinema hall.

Meanwhile, in other districts of the state, 62 notices were issued in Ambala, 58 notice in Kurukshetra, 53 notices in Sonipat, 24 notices in Kaithal, 42 notices in Yamunanagar and 18 notices in Jhaggar to the owners of coaching centres, while in other districts the survey is on and notices are still being served.

As far as multi-storeyed buildings are concerned, in Ambala 16 notices were served to the owners of such buildings. A total of 187 notices have been issued to school owners across the state of — 172 schools in Gurugram, seven schools in Ambala, four in Yamunanagar and two schools in Kurukshetra.

In 155 hotels in Haryana, huge fire safety violations came to light. Sixty-one hotels were served notices in Ambala, 50 in Sonipat, 37 in Yamunanagar and seven hotels in Gurugram.