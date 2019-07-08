Five bills introduced in Arunachal Pradesh

By PTI

ITANAGAR (Arunachal): Arunachal Pradesh government on Monday introduced five bills including the Lok Ayukta amendment bill in the state Assembly.

Home Minister Blaming Felix introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Lokayukta Amendment Bill 2019 to amend the state Lokayukta Act 2014.

Chief Minister Pema Khandu introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Goods and Service Tax (Amendment) Bill 2019, which seeks to amend the existing GST Act 2017.

Town Planning and Urban Local Bodies Minister Kamlung Mosang introduced the Arunachal Pradesh Municipal Corporation Bill, 2019 for making a legal framework and putting a mechanism in place for establishment and constitution of municipal corporation in the state.

Education Minister Taba Tedir and Health Minister Alo Libang introduced the Arunachal Pradesh State Higher Education Council Bill 2019 and Arunachal Pradesh Protection of Medical Service Personnel and Medical Service Institution (Prevention of Violence and Damage or Loss of Property) Bill 2019, respectively.

Speaker Passang Dorjee Sona announced the names of Congress MLA Wanglin Lowangdong, NPP member Mutchu Mithi and BJP legislators Jambey Tashi and Nyato Rigia for the panel of chairmen for the current session.