International Army Scoutmasters Competition in August, China, Russia to participate

Published: 08th July 2019 02:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 09:52 AM

Indian Army

For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)

By Mayank Singh
Express News Service

NEW DELHI: The prestigious International Army Scoutmasters Competition, which the Indian Army is hosting, is aimed at enhancing military to military and technical co-operation. Teams from China, Russia, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan and Zimbabwe will take part in the competition and compete against India.

“Strengthening defence co-operation with friendly countries is an important objective of the Indian Armed Forces. The Army is proud to host the 5th Army Scoutmasters Competition as part of International Army Games 2019, Army Chief General Bipin Rawat had said on July 5, while introducing the concept.

The competition to be held from August 5 to 16 at Jaisalmer in Rajasthan is the fifth edition of the competition and senior officials said the best of the infrastructure of international standards has already been laid out.

The aim of the competition is to assist the exchange of best practices in field training amongst the participant states, besides developing competitiveness among scouts. The participants would be displaying combat capabilities with modern military equipment.

Southern Command of the Indian Army is organising the competition as a part of International Army Games.

It consists of five stages: marksmanship, navigation skills, endurance and teamwork with an inter-national panel of judges.

