Home Nation

ITBP releases video of eight trekkers showing their 'last moments'

The mountaineers went missing on May 25 and even of the total eight bodies were brought down by the ITBP from about 19,000 feet to a lower base on July 3.

Published: 08th July 2019 11:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 11:50 PM   |  A+A-

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The ITBP on Monday released a video clip showing the 'last moments' of the eight mountaineers killed on way to the Nanda Devi East Peak in Uttarakhand in May.

The 1.55-minute video was shot by one of the mountaineers from his helmet-mounted camera just before the group was to summit the 7,434 metre high Nanda Devi East peak sometime in late May.

The undated video shows all the eight climbers hooked in a line with a climbing rope even as the person who shot it swerves his head to record the serene and frosty climes of the peak, considered one of the most difficult mountains in the Indian Himalayan ranges.

The climbers can be seen standing in a queue on a slippery snow-clad track that would have taken them to the peak The video ends with a minor thud, a sound that the ITBP officials said could be of an avalanche or snow storm that claimed their lives.

The mountaineers went missing on May 25 and even of the total eight bodies were brought down by the ITBP from about 19,000 feet to a lower base on July 3, following which helicopters lifted them for Pithoragarh.

A daunting operation by the men of the mountain-warfare trained force, code-named 'daredevils', clocked about 500 hours spanning more than 15 days before success was achieved.

The video was released by the Indo-Tibetan Border Police at an event at their headquarters here, where the 15 members of the team were honoured by ITBP DG S S Deswal with mementos and a cash reward of Rs 20,000 each.

The team leader, second-in-command Ratan Singh Sonal, was awarded a cash of Rs 25,000.

"The video was sourced from a photo card that our boys recovered from near the bodies that lay in a bowl-like region of the mountain. This is the only evidence and last moments record of the journey of the eight climbers," ITBP Deputy Inspector General (DIG) A P S Nimbadia said.

"It ends with a slight thud like sound and we suspect that this would have the avalanche or snowstorm that led to the death of the climbers," he said.

Nimbadia supervised the operation from an ITBP base in Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand.

The force is deployed to guard the Line of Actual Control (LAC) with China that runs across the mountain states of Jammu and Kashmir, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim and Arunachal Pradesh. The mountaineers had left Munsyari on May 13 to scale the peak located in Pithoragarh district.

The team included seven members from the UK, Australia and the US, besides a liaison officer from the Indian Mountaineering Foundation.

The body of the team leader and noted British mountaineer Martin Moran has not been found till now.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
ITBP Mountaineers Nanda Devi East Peak
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Bring home the Cup: Anupam Roy, Meera Vasudevan and other fans cheer for Kohli and Team India
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka: How the crisis in JD(S)-Congress government unfolded
Gallery
In this April 27, 1966 file photo, Volkswagen workers drive their Beetle cars from the parking lot on their way home at the end of a days work at the world's largest single auto plant, the Volkswagen factory (seen in background) in Wolfsburg, Germany. Volkswagen is halting production of the last version of its Beetle model in July 2019 at its plant in Puebla, Mexico, the end of the road for a vehicle that has symbolized many things over a history spanning eight decades since 1938.(File Photo | Associated Press)
Time's up for Hitler's brainchild: Volkswagen applies brakes on iconic Beetle
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp