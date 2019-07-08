Home Nation

Jharkhand film based on gender equality and infertility earns critical acclaim

The film is now slated to hit the theatres in the last week of September. After its release on September 27 in India, the film will also be screened in China and Indonesia.  

Published: 08th July 2019 02:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By Mukesh Ranjan
Express News Service

RANCHI: Based on true incidents of witch hunting and infertility among women, Jharkhand based producer and director Lal Vijay Sahdeo’s film ‘Phulmania’ has got rave reviews at the 72nd international film festival in Cannes, France.

The film is now slated to hit the theatres in the last week of September. After its release on September 27 in India, the film will also be screened in China and Indonesia.  

Shahdeo claimed that the film, which aims to educate and spread awareness, also deals with the issues of gender equality and infertility narrated from a woman’s perspective. The film, with a running time of 1 hour 20 minutes, is shot in Ranchi and its outskirts.

It has a swift transition from the rural to urban set-up.

“The film has been screened at the Cannes Film Festival, itself is a proud moment for all of us. It will also help us in removing the myth that commercial films cannot be made in Jharkhand. Though based on the issues involving social evils, it is a commercial film which is also bilingual,” said Shahdeo.

“To make it acceptable to all, simple Nagpuri language was used so that the Hindi speaking people could understand it easily.”

It is a new age film breaking the stereotype around Nagpuri films and strives to connect to a large audience, said Shahdeo. “Efforts are being made to screen it among the people of remote villages.  After watching the film, perception of the people towards Nagpuri film will automatically change,”he asserted.

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Phulmania 72nd international film festival Cannes Film Festival
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp