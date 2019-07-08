Jharkhand film based on gender equality and infertility earns critical acclaim

Mukesh Ranjan By

Express News Service

RANCHI: Based on true incidents of witch hunting and infertility among women, Jharkhand based producer and director Lal Vijay Sahdeo’s film ‘Phulmania’ has got rave reviews at the 72nd international film festival in Cannes, France.

The film is now slated to hit the theatres in the last week of September. After its release on September 27 in India, the film will also be screened in China and Indonesia.

Shahdeo claimed that the film, which aims to educate and spread awareness, also deals with the issues of gender equality and infertility narrated from a woman’s perspective. The film, with a running time of 1 hour 20 minutes, is shot in Ranchi and its outskirts.

It has a swift transition from the rural to urban set-up.

“The film has been screened at the Cannes Film Festival, itself is a proud moment for all of us. It will also help us in removing the myth that commercial films cannot be made in Jharkhand. Though based on the issues involving social evils, it is a commercial film which is also bilingual,” said Shahdeo.

“To make it acceptable to all, simple Nagpuri language was used so that the Hindi speaking people could understand it easily.”

It is a new age film breaking the stereotype around Nagpuri films and strives to connect to a large audience, said Shahdeo. “Efforts are being made to screen it among the people of remote villages. After watching the film, perception of the people towards Nagpuri film will automatically change,”he asserted.