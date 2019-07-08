Home Nation

Karnataka political crisis: Rebel MLAs refuse to withdraw resignation; Congress slams Centre for trying to topple

Senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre for taking interest in toppling the alliance government in the state.

Published: 08th July 2019 01:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th July 2019 01:29 AM   |  A+A-

Bengaluru Karnataka Chief Minister H D Kumaraswamy arrives at a hotel after his 10 day personal trip to US in Bengaluru Sunday July 7 2019. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

MUMBAI: In what could further deepen the crisis for the Congress-JDS coalition government in Karnataka, rebel Congress MLAs, who are staying here in Sofitel Hotel, on Sunday said that their decision to resign from the Legislative Assembly was final.

"We are 10 MLAs here. A total 13 MLAs have submitted resignation to Speaker KR Ramesh Kumar and Governor Vajubhai Bala. We all are together. No question of going back to Bengaluru and withdrawing the resignations," Karnataka Congress MLA ST Somashekar said while speaking to media persons outside the hotel.

Another disgruntled MLA BC Patil endorsed the views of Somashekhar.

"Whatever Somasekhar said is right. As many as 13 MLAs people have tendered their resignation. No question of going back and taking back the resignation. We are all together. Our decision is final," he said.

Meanwhile, senior Congress leader Mallikarjun Kharge slammed the ruling BJP at the Centre for "taking interest in toppling the alliance government in the state."

"Today also some MLAs went to Mumbai. They have gone under pressure. They have been told many things. Also, the BJP in the state has become active with the help of the Centre. Ruling government at the Centre has taken interest to topple this alliance government. They are trying to get rid of this government," said Kharge, while talking to ANI.

Stating that the government should run as per the Constitution, the Congress leader said: "It is a constitutionally elected government in Karnataka. BJP is destabilising it. In about 14 states, they are pressurising, not only the Congress MLAs but also the regional party members."

Stay up to date on all the latest Nation news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Congress-JDS Congress MLAs Karnataka Political Crisis Karnataka Congress Mallikarjun Kharge
Water Crisis
This Budget, focus on water crisis
The corporation pool at Marina | P Jawahar
Chennai water crisis: Should malls, swimming pools and amusement parks be shut down?
The KRS reservior in Mandya district | Udayshankar S
Spectre of drought haunts farmers in Karnataka again
"Where is my water?": Angry Chennaites ask Tamil Nadu CM

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Siddaramaiah along with the party's Karnataka in-charge Venugopal at Deputy CM G Parameswara's house at Sadashiv Nagar in Bengaluru. | (Nagaraja Gadekal | EPS)
Karnataka crisis: Ministers gather at Deputy CM Parameshwara's residence as 21 Congressmen resign
TMC MPs hold banners as they protest in front of Gandhi statue in Parliament over disinvestment in public sector undertakings (PSUs) in New Delhi on 9 July 2019. (Photo | PTI)
TMC MPs give Zero Hour notices in Rajya Sabha over Centre's proposals
Gallery
Then Gujarat CM Narendra Modi shakes hands with skipper MS Dhoni as he greets Indian team for their win over England in the first ODI at the Madhavrao Scindia cricket ground. (File Photo | PTI)
Check out some rare photos of World Cup-winning Indian skipper MS Dhoni
Character name- Michael Scott / Jagdeep Chaddha Played by- Steve Carrell (The Office US) , Mukul Chadda (The Office India) Michael Gary Scott aka 'World's Best Boss' (by his own declaration) played by Steve Carell was a character we all loved to hate, pic
‘The Office India’: Who plays who? Find out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp